Man found guilty of sodomising seven-year-old boy in Loitokitok

A court in Loitokitok will sentence a 26-year-old man who has been found guilty of sodomising a seven-year-old boy.

Resident Magistrate Caroline Ndumia, suspended sentence against Benson Ndumia who was guilty of molesting the boy on April 19, 2020 at Ndinyika village in Kimana location, Kajiado South Constituency pending a probation report.

During hearing, the minor had told the court that on the material day, he was sent by his father to go to the shamba.

However, on his way, the accused grabbed and dragged him to his house, where he unclothed him and sodomized him.

The accused had denied the charges, saying on that material day he worked in his farm until 2.00pm and at 3.00pm he was arrested by police.

In mitigation he pleaded for forgiveness after the magistrate told him the prosecution had proven their case beyond any reasonable doubt.

Ndumia will know his fate on September 22 when the Magistrate will give her ruling.

Elsewhere, a man has been fined Sh.150, 000 by a Makueni court, for neglecting and exposing a nine-month-old baby to harsh conditions, at Wote Green Park in Makueni County.

Abdi Adan was found guilty before the Chief Magistrate, James Mwaniki, for willingly leaving the child in the cold night on June 10, 2021.

His wife Abigail Kamanthe, who was charged along with Abdi, was however acquitted, on grounds of a Probation Report which took into consideration the age of the innocent child and the fact that the offence was committed while the baby was with the father.

“All the evidence presented to the court confirms that Abdi took the child, and it is without a doubt that Kamanthe was reluctant because she knew the child was in safe hands. This clearly shows, she had no intention of neglecting her child,” Mwaniki ruled.

Consequently, Magistrate Mwaniki, ordered Kamanthe to take care of the child under close supervision of her parents at home.

A witness told the Court that the accused took the child from his mother at their home on June 10 at 8pm, after an argument with the wife.

“I heard commotion at Kamanthe’s house, which is three houses apart from my house, the baby was crying and went to check what was happening and saw Abdi leaving with the baby in his arms,” narrated the witness.

In his mitigation, Abdi pleaded with the court for leniency, saying he has blood pressure, and he is the breadwinner to two wives and 10 children.

In his judgement Mwaniki fined the offender Sh. 150,000 or in default serve two and half years in prison.

The offender has 14 days to appeal.