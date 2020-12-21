Man framed for defiling daughter receives land, motorbike to start over

Julius Wambua, a man framed for defiling his daughter nearly a decade ago has received a two acre piece of land, a motor bike and other goodies from well-wishers.

Wambua, who stayed behind bars for nearly eight years was released after his daughter Dorcas recanted the evidence leading to his release last week.

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile gifted Wambua a two acre piece of land in Kibwezi and offered to build him a house. Another well-wisher, Tom Musau offered him a brand new motorbike.

Mr Wambua after receiving the goodies revealed that he has forgiven the woman who framed him even as he embarks on a new chapter of life.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Emotions ran high outside Kamiti Maximum prison after Wambua re-united with his daughter Dorcas Mwende.

He has since stated that he has forgiven his wife and daughter.

Justice George Odunga quashed the ruling of the Kithimani magistrate Court and the subsequent proceedings at the High court. The judge ordered for a retrial if the Director of Public Prosecutions finds it viable considering the amount of public interest the case has generated.

Odunga released Wambua on a cash bail of 30,000 shillings and an alternative bond of 200,000 shillings with a surety of similar amount pending retrial.

The ruling was a culmination of events that began in 2019 after his accuser confessed to have framed her father under instructions from the mother and subsequently filed submissions at the Machakos High Court recanting her original testimonies.