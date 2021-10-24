Man in Bomet kills neighbor allegedly over Kshs.400 debt

Police in Bomet have arrested a man suspected to have executed his neighbour Saturday night, over an alleged debt of Ksh.400.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspected, Evans Mutai who owns a shop at Sibaiyan location was arrested after he stabbed Festus Keter aged 35 on the chest.

While confirming the incident, detectives disclosed that the murder suspected later proceeded to transact business as usual as if nothing had happened.

“He went on to trade merchandise at his premises unperturbed.” Indicated the DCI on its Twitter handle Sunday

“The incident followed an argument over a Sh400 debt, which the deceased owed the shopkeeper. After being stabbed on the right side of the chest, Keter was left for dead outside the shop,” DCI said

Upon sighting the body of the deceased, it is said one of the villagers rushed to inform the police based at Chesoen police station about the incident.

“The officers immediately rushed to the scene 10 kilometers away and conducted preliminary investigations into the murder, after which the suspect was apprehended,” the DCI confirmed

“The murder weapon a blood-stained knife was also recovered & kept as an exhibit.” Added the DCI

Mutai is expected to be arraigned in court Monday, to answer murder charges. The body of the deceased is lying at Longisa hospital mortuary pending a postmortem.