Man in custody for alleged poisoning of nominated Garissa MCA

A Garissa Court has Thursday allowed police to hold a man suspected to be behind the poisoning of Garissa nominated MCA Queen Teresia for another seven (7) days.

Bernard Katana is to appear alongside Josphine Mbula, a house help alleged to have attempted to murder the MCA by mixing her prescribed syrup with a liquid substance suspected to be poison on January 11.

The prosecution led by Victor Owuor urged the court to detain the suspect for seven (7) days to allow the investigations to be completed.

Owuor added that Katana ‘is a flight risk and cannot be granted bail’. The police are still pursuing a third suspect.

High court Chief Magistrate Cosmas Maundu granted the request and ordered that the suspect be detained at Madogo police station.

The prosecution told the court that the police intent to retrieve the suspect’s communication data from Safaricom service provider in order to establish if he was at the scene of the incident or if he colluded with other suspects to commit the offence.

“The recovered suspected poisoned substances have been forwarded to government chemist in Nairobi for analysis and the results have not been received,” reads a police affidavit by Corporal Samson Ogembo.

Katana termed his arrest and prosecution as a ‘political witch-hunt’ adding that it could be linked to being the leader of the Kamba community in Garissa.

The suspect claimed that his life was in danger because they live in the same locality as the complainant. He further denied knowing Mbula.

The police intend to merge the case facing Mbula who has already been arraigned in court with that of Katana when the case comes up for mention on February 2nd.