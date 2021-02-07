Man in Mbeere savagely kills wife, his two children

Written By: Claire Wanja

He allegedly hit their foreheads using a sledge hammer.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Mbeere are investigating a murder incident, where a man savagely killed his wife, 28  years and his two children aged 9 and 5 in the wee hours of Sunday morning. 

Detectives say David Kariuki Nyaga had locked up his family inside their house in Kiamukuyu, Kiritiri Town, Mbeere South Constituency in Embu County, before executing them one after the other, in a scene described by the detectives who documented it as gory.

“Earlier, our officers had been informed by the village Assistant Chief Anthony Munyiri of the incident and together with their Police counterparts, rushed to the scene.” Said DCI

“Unfortunately, by the time of their arrival the suspect had wiped out his entire family in the most despicable manner, by hitting their foreheads using a sledge hammer.” Added DCI

The murder weapon was recovered and the suspect arrested, as detectives try to establish the motive of the killings.

