Man jailed for 30 years for defiling 6-year-old stepdaughter

A 90-year-old man from Kilifi has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for defiling his 6-year-old stepdaughter.

Kea Katana Mdudu is said to have committed the crime on July 16, 2019, in Mwaeba Pangani village, Tsangalaweni, Ganze Sub County, Kilifi County.

Senior Resident Magistrate Hon. Daniel Sifuma Sitati found Mdudu guilty of the offense under section 8(1) and 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The Magistrate noted that the prosecution, represented by Ridhwan Mohamed had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt through testimonies from five witnesses, including the victim.

The court further noted that the minor had her innocence taken from her by her stepfather, who was expected to offer her love and protection observing that Mdudu’s actions fell below societal standards.

During the trial, the victim’s mother recounted leaving her daughter in Mdudu’s care while she attended to her business.

Upon returning, she discovered the abuse occurring on their matrimonial bed.

She alerted neighbors, who intervened and detained Mdudu until the police arrived. Mdudu was subsequently arrested and charged.

The magistrate stated that the substantial prison sentence serves as a deterrent against defilement and other sexual and gender-based violence offenses in the county.