Man killed when school wall collapses in Murang’a

Expansion of a Murang’a secondary school’s kitchen on Monday turned tragic after a wall crumbled, killing a mason.

William Mbuthia, 29, who was among other workers met his death at around 9.30 am after he was hit by rubbles of a collapsing wall at Gitugi Girls High School in Mathioya Sub County.

The workers were in the process of demolishing parts of the kitchen’s walls but unfortunately debris fell on Mbuthia killing him instantly.

Mathioya Sub County Police Commander Pauline Mwangi confirming the incident said the school had contracted workers to expand the kitchen saying the tragedy occurred when the masons were demolishing one of the facility’s walls.

She said eight workers escaped unhurt accusing those who were on site of failing to observe safety. “At the time of the incident, there were nine workers at the site and eight have been traced,” said sub county police commander.

Mwangi noted the death could be avoided if they ensured all workers were on the safe side before demolishing the wall.

The commander cautioned workers at construction sites to be ensuring their safety to avoid such incidents.

She added that they would investigate the incident as the body was removed and taken to Murang’a County Referral Hospital for postmortem.

The incident comes barely three months after six workers perished at Sun Star Resort in Gatanga Sub County in December after a building under construction caved in, while several were out for a lunch break.