Man kills 3 year-old son then hangs himself in Embakasi

A family in Embakasi’s Tassia estate is in mourning after their 3-year-old son Derick Okeyo, was abducted by his biological father and killed in cold blood.

According to DCI, in the sad incident that plunged Nancy Adhiambo and her husband Christopher Okeyo into mourning, Adhiambo’s former husband Victor Ayieko, 30, had sneaked into their house in Tassia estate and left with the boy before he killed him and hanged himself.

Adhiambo and her husband had left in the morning to fend for the family and on returning back, their son was nowhere to be seen. She inquired from her neighbors on his whereabouts and learnt that a man whose description fitted her former husband had been seen leaving with baby Derrick, on a motorbike.

They immediately rushed to Ayieko’s house in nearby Mukuru kwa Njenga only to break the door and find baby Derick’s lifeless body sprawled on the suspect’s bed, with Ayieko’s body hanging on an electric cable close by.

A suicide note from Ayieko and Sh500 were found on the table, instructing Adhiambo to buy airtime worth the amount and inform the entire family of his demise.

Owing to the increased cases of missing children in city estates, the police are urging parents and guardians to guarantee the safety and security of their children, by leaving them in the hands of responsible adults whenever they are away.