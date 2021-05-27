Man kills wife before hanging himself in Uasin Gishu


Man kills wife before hanging himself in Uasin Gishu
John Kuria Iraya 34yrs and Diana Wekesa 20yrs

A sombre mood has engulfed Matunda area in Soy Constituency, Uasin Gishu County after a man stabbed his wife to death before hanging himself.

John Iraya, 34 years old, stabbed his wife Diana Wekesa, 20 years, severely Wednesday evening before hanging himself.

The two had lived together for some time at their home in Matunda.

According to relatives, the two had been having wrangles though they didn’t expect it to escalate to murder.

The family have described Iraya as a humble person who was not violent but said they were shocked with the new development.

Soy Sub County OCPD Nehemiah Bitok confirmed the incident saying police have already launched investigations into the matter.

He said the bodies of the deceased were found at around 9 p.m at night after they went silent for most of the day.

He said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Kitale Mourtury in Kitale as investigations continue.

By Joseph Nyongesa

