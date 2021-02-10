Man kills wife over maize scuffle

Written By: Christine Muchira

A sombre mood engulfed Kaptimom Village in Lawina, Elburgon, after a man shot and killed his wife with an arrow, following an argument over sale of maize.

The incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon left villagers in shock.

The 48-year-old suspect Wilson Koech had intended to sell the maize but his wife and son objected.

Dejected, he armed himself with a machete and went after his son Collins Kipchumba, who was lucky to escape by a whisker, unscathed.

He then turned to his 43-year-old wife with an arrow and shot her on her left breast, killing her on the spot.

The suspect is in custody awaiting to be processed.

Christine Muchira

