Man linked to abduction of minor in Dolholm arrested

A man suspected to have been part of a group of individuals who abducted a 9-year-old boy in Dolholm, Nairobi, has been apprehended.

Besides the arrest, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations announced officers were also successful in the hunt for the abducted Grade Three pupil who has since been rescued.

According to DCI, the boy’s teachers were part of the abduction and were demanding Ksh10 Million as ransom.

“A team of detectives drawn from the Nairobi Region Command in collaboration with colleagues from DCI Buruburu launched a thorough operation in the Kayole Sabasaba area, leading to the rescue of the minor who had been locked in a room believed to have been rented by another teacher namely George Odhiambo, who works in the same school with the main suspect,” said

“After hours of toil and moil, the detectives managed to arrest a suspect namely Fredrick Odhiambo, after he was found making the demands for ransom in exchange for the minor’s freedom,” narrated the DCI

Police disclosed that the boy was immediately taken to hospital for medical checks as the operation continued.

It is said the boy’s father had gone to fetch him from school when he found him missing only to be informed that one of his teachers had left the school in the company of the minor.

“Efforts to trace the teacher proved futile only for the father to receive a call from abductors who were demanding ransom, prompting the father to make a report at Buruburu police station,” noted the DCI

A motorcycle, mobile phone, and other items believed to have been used in the commission of the heartless act were recovered and kept at exhibits as the operation continues to bring in the other suspects.