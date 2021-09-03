Man linked to ex-lover’s boyfriend murder on the run

Detectives in Kabete, Nairobi County, are pursuing 33-year-old Joseph Macharia who is linked to the murder of his ex-lover’s boyfriend.

Macharia is suspected to have committed the offence Friday morning inside his ex-lover’s house in Wangige.

DCI Detectives in an incident report say John Tagei, 34, had gone to visit his significant other on the said date and lost his life after he was attacked by Macharia.

Tagei had been ushered by Loise Kanini to her house at around 7 am, immediately after her son left for school.

After a while, Kanini noticed that her son had left his keys at home. She went after him leaving Tagei in the house.

On her way back, she met her ex-boyfriend Macharia who stopped her and demanded to know why she had hosted another man in her house.

Kanini retorted that following their breakup, she had moved on with her life and the man inside her house was her boyfriend.

This statement by Kanini enraged Macharia so much that he stormed her house with fury and attacked Tagei, who had already made himself comfortable.

What followed was a confrontation that turned ugly, leaving Tagei with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to Wangige level IV hospital in critical condition by Kanini and other well-wishers.

However his condition worsened and he was transferred to PCEA Thogoto hospital where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Crime scene detectives documented the scene as their Kabete based counterparts launched a manhunt for Macharia, to answer to murder charges.