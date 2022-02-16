Man linked to NTSA logbook scam released on Ksh100,000 cash bail

A serial motor vehicle registration fraudster linked to forgery of logbooks has been released on Ksh100,000.

George Gitu is accused of obtaining over Ksh4.4M from micro-finance institutions through forged logbooks of four vehicles belonging to unsuspecting vehicle owners by colluding with officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA).

Gitu working with crooked NTSA officials at the ICT department was registered in the TIMS system as the bonafide owner of KCD 947Z-Isuzu D-Max, KCR 280R-Toyota Vanguard and KCL 922G Toyota Landcruiser Prado then fraudulently obtained credit using the vehicles’ forged documents after acquiring Ksh1.5M from Northwave Credit, Ksh1.4M from Momentum Ltd and Sh843,000 from Bidii Credit, the logbooks were reverted to their original owners.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI), Gitu is part of a well organized fraudsters who pose as legitimate businessmen.

“The fraudsters drive top of the range vehicles, posing as legitimate businessmen in the thriving property, land and logistics sector, while all they do is identify a vehicle on the road or at a parking slot, before contacting their partners in crime at the NTSA and have the vehicle registered in their names. They then rush to microfinance institutions and obtain credit.

So far five suspects in the syndicate have been arrested by DCI officers based at NTSA, since the crackdown began in December last year following a public outcry.