Man on the ran after razing down 7 houses in Homa Bay County

Man on the ran after razing down 7 houses in Homa Bay...

A 28-year-old man is on the run after he allegedly torched a house leading to the razing down of seven homes at Litare Beach in Mbita, Homa Bay County.

Kamasengre West Sub location Chief Meshack Wachianga said the incident occurred when the homeowners were attending a funeral funds drive in the area. He said the suspect sneaked into a house where he lived with his estranged wife and set it on fire with petrol.

“The man poured petrol in the house, lit the fire, and disappeared as the fire spread fast to the neighboring six houses,” Wachianga said.

According to the locals, the man was furious after being ditched by his wife with whom he had been cohabiting in the house.

“The information we have is that the man was revenging because his wife expelled him from the house. The woman used to stay alone in the house prior to their marriage. But when they got married, he decided to live with the woman in the same house,” Wachianga said.

He said the incident caused the loss of property estimated at Ksh 3 million.

Caroline Achieng, one of the victims said the incident left her destitute. “As we speak, the only property I have are the clothes on my body. It is a serious loss. I appeal for humanitarian aid,” Achieng said.

She called on Homa Bay County disaster management department to support the families with humanitarian aid. “We also appeal to any well-wishers to come to our aid,” she added.

Wachianga said they are pursuing the suspect. “The suspect is a known person in this area because he has been cohabiting with a woman who is one of the victims. He disappeared but I am sure we will get hold of him,” Wachianga said.

He told residents to seek a better way to solve domestic disputes. “Let residents be careful on how to handle domestic issues without causing such damages,” Wachianga added.