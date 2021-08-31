Man on the run after murdering his girlfriend in Nakuru

Police in Nakuru have launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old man suspected to be behind the murder of his girlfriend at their home in Lake-view Estate.

Nakuru Town East Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Eric Wanyonyi said the suspect Moses Leparani murdered his lover before fleeing.

Wanyonyi said the deceased, Martha Waithera, 33, had visible physical injuries and blood was oozing out of her private parts saying they are yet to determine the cause of death.

Waithera was found lying in a pool of blood on the bed by her 10-year-old son who alerted one of the neighbours who in turn called the police.

Wanyonyi added that the suspect who was cohabiting with Waithera had been spotted in the area on Monday night and is being treated as the main suspect in the murder.

He said the two had been cohabiting for three years and had two children aged 10 years and four months respectively.

Wanyonyi called on women to do a background check on men they want to cohabit with to avoid falling prey to killers.

Waithera’s cousin Margaret Nyambura who resides in the same plot said she was woken up by the cries of her nephew who said his mother had died.

Nyambura said the house had been locked from outside and on entering the house they found her lying on her bed dead.

She said her cousin never had marital disputes with her boyfriend who is now on the run, adding that she was a trader and had not been at work for four months.

Meanwhile, in Kuresoi a 19-year-old form four student succumbed after being stabbed severally on allegations of having an extramarital affair.

Edmond Kipngetich a student at Kapsindeiyo Secondary School is said to have been found inside the house of Japheth Bii on Sunday night having an affair with the suspect’s wife before being attacked.

According to Kuresoi DCIO Peter Obonyo, the teenager was been stabbed multiple times using a sword before being rescued by members of the public and taken to Olenguruone Sub-County hospital.

He added that the boy was later referred to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital for specialized treatment where he succumbed to the injuries on Monday evening.