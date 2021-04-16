Man released on Kshs 50,000 bond for slapping police officer in Narok

A man who slapped a senior police officer after he was arrested for flouting regulations laid to curb the spread of Covid-19 has been released on a bond of Kshs. 50, 000.

Jeremiah Kioni was accused of resisting arrest and slapping the Ololulunga Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Gilbert Ngao when he was found in a drinking den past the curfew hours.

He was arraigned before Narok Senior Resident Magistrate Ms. Adelaide Sisenda, where he was charged with two counts of failing to observe the curfew hours and slapping the senior police officer.

The court heard that the man allegedly committed the crime on the night of April 13, 2021 in a bar located at Ololulunga trading center in Narok South Sub-County.

He pleaded guilty of the first offence, but denied having slapped the officer hence fined Sh. 2000 for the first offence and given a bond of Sh. 50, 000 for the second count.

The case will be heard on April 28, 2021.

In the same court, tens of people were arraigned for failing to put on the face masks the right way and were sentenced to a one-day Community Service Order (CSO).

Police in Narok have been on high alert to enforce the laws set to curb the spread of Covid-19, with dozens of people being nabbed every day in various points of the county.

The county has so far reported 583 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 22 deaths and four people currently in home based isolations.

About 5,400 persons have so far received the Covid-19 jab in the county that is being administered at the Narok County Referral Hospital and Kilgoris hospital.