Man sentenced to life imprisonment 10 years ago to undergo retrial

A Court of Appeal sitting in Nakuru has ordered a retrial of a man serving life imprisonment since 2011 for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl.

Peter Senteu had filed a second appeal at the Court of Appeal, challenging his conviction and sentence that he argued was not done according to the law.

The court had heard that on July 2, 2011, in the Naikkara area in Narok South Sub County, he intentionally and unlawfully defiled a 2-year-old girl, who was a relative.

Six witnesses testified on the case including his family members, convincing the court that the man indeed defiled the minor.

They confirmed that the girl had gone to one of her aunties’ homes where Senteu took advantage of her innocence to take her to a sheep shed to defile her.

Senteu’s first appeal was at the Narok High Court on November 8, 2013, where the court upheld the ruling by the magistrate court.

Among his appealing grounds, he claimed, the prosecution was conducted by an unqualified prosecutor, who was a police constable, which he expounded on in his written submissions.

The Court of Appeal ordered that the appellant be re-tried afresh before a different Magistrate.

Narok Resident Magistrate Daniel Ngayo, who took over the case afresh granted Senteu a bond of Ksh 200,000 and announced that his case will be heard on April 21, 2022.