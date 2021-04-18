Man set ablaze after slashing wife to death over land

A 64-year-old man was set ablaze by members of the public after he slashed his wife to the death in Ndumbu village in Kisau location, Mbooni East Sub-County on Sunday morning.

The deceased, Ruth Kavisi Mutua (61), was brutally slashed severally with a panga on the neck, legs and arms by her husband identified as Boniface Mutua Kitunguu following a misunderstanding over a land issue.

Following the alarm raised by the woman before she died, members of the public who responded gave chase and cornered the man in the neighbouring Lungu village where they set him on fire and burnt him beyond recognition.

According to Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Naipeyan, the assailant tried to escape after committing the heinous act but was intercepted by irate wananchi who set him ablaze

The police have since recovered the murder weapon which was used on the woman.

The bodies of the deceased persons were taken to Machakos County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.