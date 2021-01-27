Man slashes parents to death over land dispute in Makueni

An elderly man is alleged to have slashed his parents to death over a land dispute in Kiima Kiu, in Makueni County.

The suspect identified as Ndingu Ndivo, 70, killed his father Ndivo Ndolo, 100, and his mother Kamumbi Ndivo before stabbing himself severally on the stomach and had tried to slit open his throat.

During the shocking incident, Ndingu is reported to have slashed his father with a panga who was in the kitchen preparing tea and when his mother witnessed what had happened tried to escape from the kitchen to a nearby maize farm and later killed her.

According to family members, a land dispute pitting the family caused the killings. Ndingu’s daughter, Mary Ndunge said that she was in her routine morning chores when she was called by her mother after they heard someone groan from her grandfather’s home-just a distant.

“There was loud cry from my grandfather’s home and my mother told me to go and check what was happening but I declined. I saw my father come running but we didn’t know if he had killed his parents,” Ndunge said

Ndunge describes his father as a bitter man who never wanted others to get a share of their ancestral land.

Hunderson King’oo, a neighbor, narrated how the family lived in a bitter land dispute that has left other two family members dead in the recent past weeks.

“We have been living with these people but they have been in bitter land dispute which has left others dead in the same family. One week ago, the deceased’s brother committed suicide and another family member too,” said King’oo

Jacinta Mwarania, Mukaa sub-county police commander said they received the killing report from the Kiu area chief.

“We found bodies of the two lying with deep cuts and the suspected killer man was still at the scene. We rescued him and rushed him to hospital with the two bodies taken to Kilungu sub-county hospital mortuary,” said Mwarania

The suspect who was in serious condition was taken to the same Kilungu hospital before getting referred to Machakos level 6 hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Police are in possession of the weapons-a panga and a knife used in the bizarre murder.