Man slashes wife to death in Trans Nzoia, hangs himself

A middle-aged man slashed his wife to death before hanging himself at their home in Makunga village, Trans Nzoia County on Sunday morning over alleged mistrust.

A neighbour, Kennedy Barasa, said that he heard a loud scream from the couple’s house at around 3 am that prompted him and other residents to rush to the scene.

They found the door locked forcing them to break it down. On entering the house, they were shocked to find the woman lying in a pool of blood on the bed while the husband had hung himself using a rope in another room.

According to the area chief, Selina Upande, the deceased identified as Stephen Kagumo and his wife Caren Chebet have never had any domestic fight in public.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The chief said the incident happened when Upande arrived at his home after watching a football match.

Police took the bodies to the Kitale district referral hospital.