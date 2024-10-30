Man stabbed to death as he tries to separate fighting couple

Starehe Sub-County detectives are hunting down a murder suspect who stabbed his colleague to death at Valley Bridge area of Kiamaiko in Huruma, Nairobi.

The suspect, George Kuria Kanyigi, is reported to have disappeared after the Tuesday afternoon fatal attack on John Olando Ambwaya, 29 at Valley Bridge Carwash.

The suspect who allegedly had an altercation with his ex-wife, hit her on the head with a stone leaving her unconscious.

“In an attempt to calm the situation, Olando intervened, only for the suspect to brandish a dagger which he drew through Olando’s neck. As Olando painfully slid to his death, the suspect vanished with the murder weapon” the DCI said.

Olando’s death was confirmed at Huruma Nursing Hospital where good samaritans had rushed him.

The case was reported at Huruma Police Station and taken over by DCI Starehe, who are piecing up crucial leads.