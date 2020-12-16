Man stabbed to death in Ksh50 row

A 23-year-old man has been killed in an alleged dispute of Ksh50 change after buying a packet of chips from a trader within Makongeni estate in Homa Bay Town.

The deceased who was identified as Dick Junior Opiyo was allegedly stabbed with a kitchen knife during a physical fight between him and a trader identified as Brian Omondi 25, who operates a chips stall.

The confrontations began between the two after the deceased, accompanied by two of his friends paid Ksh100 to purchase a packet of chips at a cost of Ksh50.

According to Assistant Chief of Asego Sub Location Tom Ondiek, the trio became impatient when the trader delayed giving them their balance of Ksh50 and started destroying his property.

The administrator said that the trader who had gone to look for the balance was angered after he came back and found his property being destroyed and after an argument, he allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Opiyo in the neck.

The deceased was rushed to St Paul’s mission hospital in Homa Bay Town and died while undergoing treatment due to massive blood loss.

Homa Bay Sub-County Police Commander, Sammy Koskey confirmed the incident saying the trader was immediately arrested and detained in Homa Bay police station pending further investigations before being arraigned in court.

