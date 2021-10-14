Man stabbed to death while trying to break up fight in Kieni

A scuffle between two men at Kieni’s Barrier market in Nyeri county turned fatal when a third man who had rushed to separate them was killed.

Traders who witnessed the incident were shocked by the sudden turn of events when the victim who had rushed to stop the duo from fighting was stabbed to death.

According to DCI, Joseph Kagwe Wahome, 26 who is in police custody had a kitchen knife which he brandished and drove into the neck of the victim before he could be restrained by the charged crowd.

In their bid to save life, good samaritans rushed the victim to Nyeri County Teaching and Referral Hospital, only for him to be declared dead on arrival.

Upon further probing, the police established that Kagwe had at first stabbed his opponent in the belly, before turning the killer knife to the deceased.

Luckily, injuries on the first victim were not so serious, as he was treated at a local medical facility and discharged.

The suspect was cornered and has since been placed behind bars at Narumoru Police Station, being processed for arraignment.