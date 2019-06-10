Man stones mother to death in Murang’a

Residents of Methi village in Maragua, Murang’a County on Sunday were left speechless after a 30-year old stoned his mother to death.

Antony Mburu Ngugi descended on his mother with stones shortly after she arrived from church service accusing her of not giving him water to drink.

The deceased, Sarah Wambui, 56 years, succumbed to a head injury, inflicted by a stone pelted by his son who is a boda boda rider.

Residents who rushed to the scene found the body of Wambui lying in pool of blood, while the assailant had already vanished.

A villager, Eunice Wangui lamented that the man had been abusing drugs that may have pushed him to commit the heinous act.

She decried the loss of Wambui said to be a God fearing mother, who brought up her four children with a lot of struggles after the death of her husband many years ago.

“The son got angry after mother ignored him when he demanded to be provided with water. The mother had just arrived from the church and she was opening door to enter her house when she was hit with a stone,” said Wangui.

Residents said recently the man who they claimed smoked bhang was heard vowing to kill somebody but they did not think he would carry out the devilish mission.

“Police should come out and arrest all those selling bhang in this area. Many families have been affected by increase in bhang abuse,” added another resident James Wachira.

Murang’a County Police Commander Mr. Josphat Kinyua confirming the incident said that the man was arrested and will be taken for psychiatric assessment as he appeared abnormal.

“The mother had several injuries inflicted with stones and police have managed to arrest the man who had vanished after committing the crime. He appeared to be of unsound mind but this will be established after being taken for psychiatric examination,” added Kinyua.

He decried increased cases of homicides saying community leaders should help in solving family wrangles which have rocked many homes.