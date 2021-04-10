Man suspected of killing his son arrested as he tried to flee to Qatar

Police have arrested a man who killed his son by slitting his throat using a kitchen knife a year ago, as he attempted to flee the country.

41 years old Nehemiah Asiago was arrested at the Airport as he prepared to board a Qatar-bound flight

Asiago has been on the run since June last year after killing his son Byron Asiago following a domestic squabble in an incident that shocked villagers in Bomakombi in Suneka.

Byron’s brother told detectives that a disagreement arose after their father who was intoxicated, demanded to know what he (Bryon) had brought home from his day at the local centre.

Incensed by the remark, Byron posed to his father “what he had to show of his day’s activities other than returning home in a drunken stupor.”

This led to a scuffle which ultimately led to the death of Byron.

After realizing his mistake, Nehemiah went into hiding and was said to be operating between Nakuru & Nairobi

Detectives are currently interrogating the suspect for further details into the murder