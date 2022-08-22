Man suspected of setting his mother ablaze apprehended

Police in Kisumu are holding a man suspected of killing his mother in Migingo village, Kadibo Sub-County.

Jeff Onyango Nyawada, 27, is suspected to have set his mother ablaze after dousing her with paraffin in unclear circumstances.

According to the authorities, on Sunday night at around 8 pm, Stephen Allan Nyawada, the brother of the suspect, had gone to visit their mother Roseline Atieno Nyawada who is the Deputy Principal of Migingo Girls High school.

Upon arriving at his mother’s doorstep, Stephen, the suspect’s brother made several frantic attempts to have the door opened, but his knocks went unanswered since it had been locked from inside.

A few minutes later, he heard some movements from inside the house and after a while, Onyango opened the door.

With apprehension exhibited all over his brother’s face, Stephen’s intuition told him that something was amiss. He immediately stepped inside the house looking for his mother in the living room and bedroom to no avail.

But on approaching the bathroom, he stumbled on the charred remains of his dear mother.

Officers from Rabuor Police Station were informed of the incident and they responded immediately.

They recovered paraffin in a mug and noted that the bathroom’s walls had been blackened with smudge soot.

Also recovered from the scene was a kitchen knife next to the woman’s body and a lantern lamp with an open knob.

“All the recovered items have been kept as exhibits,” says the DCI.

The body of the deceased has since been moved to a morgue within the county pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, the suspect is at a police facility as detectives work on legal procedures before his presentation in court.