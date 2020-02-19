Man to serve two years in jail for reckless driving

Written By: KNA
6

A middle-aged man has been fined Ksh150, 000 or in default serve 2 years imprisonment for reckless driving within Kilifi Bridge, along the Kilifi-Mombasa highway. 

Joram Robi Mbau appeared before Kilifi Senior Principal Magistrate Justus Mulei Kituku Tuesday, charged that on February 17, 2020, at Mnarani Bridge within Kilifi town, he recklessly swerved his vehicle into the opposite lane and hit two motorbikes, one carrying two passengers and the other carrying one.

The riders, together with their 2 passengers sustained injuries, while another was thrown past the bridge into the Indian Ocean after the impact and the body was retrieved Tuesday.

Charo Kithi Maitha who was riding one of the motor bikes said the vehicle came to their lane and hit them, throwing of one of his passengers past the bridge to the ocean following the impact.

He said the accident occurred at 9.00pm and there was no immediate help to rescue the drowning passenger.

The accused could not immediately pay the fine and was taken to Kilifi GK Prison in Bofa to start his jail sentence.

