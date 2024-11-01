Man U host Chelsea as EPL action enters week 10

An unmissable showdown between Manchester United and Chelsea is set to light up screens on Sunday, November 3, with these two Premier League giants facing off at Old Trafford.
With both teams undergoing pivotal changes this season, fans can expect an intense match, brimming with anticipation and high stakes.
The drama escalates with United’s recent managerial switch, while Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca’s guidance, shows steady growth and determination to reclaim former glory.
For Kenyan fans, DStv and GOtv make sure this legendary rivalry is available to watch live from home or on-the-go with streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a single moment of the action.
With top players like Andre Onana’s resilience in goal for United and Cole Palmer’s impressive form for Chelsea, it’s anyone’s game.
EPL WEEK 10 full fixtures
Saturday 2 November 2024
15:30 Newcastle vs Arsenal-St. James’ Park
18:00 Bournemouth vs Man City-Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
18:00 Ipswich vs Leicester-Portman Road, Ipswich
18:00 Liverpool vs Brighton -Anfield, Liverpool
18:00 Nott’m Forest vs West Ham-The City Ground, Nottingham
18:00 Southampton vs Everton-St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
18:00 Wolves vs Crystal Palace-Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Sunday 3 November 2024
17:00 Spurs vs Aston Villa-Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
18:00 Man Utd vs Chelsea-Old Trafford, Manchester
Monday 4 November 2024
23:00 Fulham vs Brentford