Man U host Chelsea as EPL action enters week 10

An unmissable showdown between Manchester United and Chelsea is set to light up screens on Sunday, November 3, with these two Premier League giants facing off at Old Trafford.

With both teams undergoing pivotal changes this season, fans can expect an intense match, brimming with anticipation and high stakes.

The drama escalates with United’s recent managerial switch, while Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca’s guidance, shows steady growth and determination to reclaim former glory.

With top players like Andre Onana’s resilience in goal for United and Cole Palmer’s impressive form for Chelsea, it’s anyone’s game.

EPL WEEK 10 full fixtures

Saturday 2 November 2024

15:30 Newcastle vs Arsenal-St. James’ Park

18:00 Bournemouth vs Man City-Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

18:00 Ipswich vs Leicester-Portman Road, Ipswich

18:00 Liverpool vs Brighton -Anfield, Liverpool

18:00 Nott’m Forest vs West Ham-The City Ground, Nottingham

18:00 Southampton vs Everton-St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

18:00 Wolves vs Crystal Palace-Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Sunday 3 November 2024

17:00 Spurs vs Aston Villa-Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

18:00 Man Utd vs Chelsea-Old Trafford, Manchester

Monday 4 November 2024

23:00 Fulham vs Brentford