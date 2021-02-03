Man United beat 9-man Southampton 9-0

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Manchester United beat Southampton 9-0 in an English premier league match to equal their 26 year old record.

 

Manchester United equalled the Premier League record by putting nine goals past nine-man Southampton – the second time Saints have lost 9-0 in as many seasons.

A red card for Saints’ Alexandre Jankewitz after only two minutes triggered a complete collapse for the visitors, who were on the end of the same scoreline against Leicester City in October 2019.

It is only the third time a team has lost 9-0 in the Premier League, with United also beating Ipswich Town by that margin in 1995.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened the scoring with his first goal at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani also found the net either side of a Jan Bednarek own goal before the break.

After a fairly drab start to the second half, United cut loose, scoring five times in the final 21 minutes.

Anthony Martial ended an eight-match goal drought before Scott McTominay drove home from the edge of the area.

Then, after Bednarek became the second Saints player to be sent off – bringing down Martial to allow Bruno Fernandes the chance to score from the penalty spot on 87 minutes – the French forward netted his second, before Dan James wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.

It was a stunning ending as United almost matched their club record 10-0 victory over Anderlecht in 1956.

 

