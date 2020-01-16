Juan Mata’s superb second-half goal sent Manchester United into the FA Cup fourth round as they beat Wolves.

The Spanish midfielder chipped over keeper John Ruddy to settle the third-round replay after being put through on goal by Anthony Martial.

Wolves had an early Pedro Neto strike ruled out by the video assistant referee for a handball in the build-up.

Manchester United will next travel to either Watford or Tranmere – whose third-round replay at Prenton Park on Tuesday was postponed because of heavy rain.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did not manage a shot on target in the goalless first game between the two sides at Molineux on 4 January but were much more threatening in this match.

After a high-tempo start, the game settled down – but Mata, 31, produced the one moment of quality to seal a victory, rolling back the years with a clever finish.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City edged a thrilling FA Cup replay against League Two Carlisle to set up a fourth-round tie at Reading.

Carlisle scored through Nathan Thomas’ 20-yard shot before Aden Flint headed in Will Vaulks’ long throw to equalise.

Josh Murphy volleyed Cardiff ahead and Flint got his second from close range.

McKirdy converted Thomas’ cross for Carlisle, but Danny Ward’s fine turn and finish restored Cardiff’s two-goal advantage and they held on, despite McKirdy scoring a spectacular second.

Carlisle had been 2-0 up in the opening match before two second-half goals from the Championship side took it to a replay and the two teams produced a fantastic match at Brunton Park.

The hosts went ahead after only seven minutes when Thomas scored after Hallam Hope had done well to keep the ball in play. However, the lead only lasted 11 minutes as Flint’s header made it 1-1 and Carlisle had a chance to retake the lead but McKirdy’s powerful effort hit the woodwork.

But McKirdy pulled one back from Thomas’ cross, although Ward put Cardiff 4-2 ahead in the 57th minute.

However, a great strike from McKirdy in the 64th minute gave him his second goal, Carlisle their third and his team 26 minutes plus injury time to find a goal that would have taken the tie to extra-time.