Man United confirm Anthony agreement with Ajax in £86m deal

Manchester United have agreed an £86m deal to sign Ajax winger Antony.

Personal terms have been agreed with the 22-year-old, who completed his medical at Carrington on Monday.

An agreement has been reached for the transfer of @Antony00 🤝🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 30, 2022



A formal announcement is expected soon, subject to international clearance.

Antony has to be registered by midday on Wednesday to be available for United’s Premier League game at Leicester City on Thursday. It is thought that is unlikely as his visa and work permit are yet to be sorted.

He could therefore make his Manchester United debut against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday

The move to United will see Antony reunited with ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has already recruited defender Lisandro Martinez from his former club.

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil. He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Antony will become United’s third most expensive signing after Paul Pogba (£93.3m) and Romelu Lukaku (£90m).

