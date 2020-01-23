Man United jeered by own fans after home loss to Burnley

Manchester United were jeered by their own supporters as Burnley registered their first ever Premier League win at Old Trafford.

Burnley took the lead just before half-time when Chris Wood spun off Harry Maguire to meet Ben Mee’s knockdown and smash into the top corner from the edge of the six-yard box.

Jay Rodriguez doubled the Clarets’ advantage when he played a one-two with Wood before firing into the top corner of David de Gea’s near post with a venomous strike from the left-hand corner of the penalty area.

It was the third season in a row Burnley had gone 2-0 up at Old Trafford, but for the first time they hung on for all three points.

United, who were without the injured Marcus Rashford, were lacklustre for large periods and barely threatened Nick Pope in the Burnley goal.

They were booed off at half-time and full-time and large parts of the ground emptied with five minutes left.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remain six points behind Chelsea and off the top four, while Burnley climb to 13th, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

A lot of pre-match conversation was focused on how United would cope without Rashford, who is sidelined.

That gave an opportunity to Anthony Martial to stake his claim to be United’s long-term number nine, but the Frenchman looked off the pace throughout and wasted two good first-half opportunities from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross and Nemanja Matic’s throughball.

Solskjaer turned to 18-year-old Mason Greenwood at half-time, and the teenager at least showed glimpses of his potential with a brilliant turn past Charlie Taylor followed by a driving run and shot which went just wide.

However, the fact Solskjaer is regularly turning to a teenager in a desperate attempt to turn around games is a damning indictment of the quality of his squad, and could prompt United to act in the final nine days of the transfer window.

Elsewhere Leicester returned to winning ways against West Ham at King Power Stadium but lost the league’s top scorer Jamie Vardy to injury in the first half.

Harvey Barnes scored the opener, poking in from a yard out, before turning provider for Ricardo Pereira on the stroke of half-time.

West Ham captain Mark Noble made it 2-1 from the spot before Leicester’s Ayoze Perez did the same.

And Perez drilled in a fourth for Leicester with minutes to go.

There had been a lengthy stoppage time at the end of the first half as Vardy received treatment for what looked like a hamstring injury.

Less than 10 minutes before, Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy was substituted for an apparent knee injury and West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass came off at half-time after a knock.