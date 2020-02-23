Man United thrash Watford to go 5th as Wolves beat Norwich

Bruno Fernandes’ first Manchester United goal set his new club on their way to a comfortable home win against relegation-threatened Watford and into fifth in the Premier League.

Fernandes, a £47m January signing from Sporting Lisbon, converted a 42nd-minute penalty after he had been taken out by Watford keeper Ben Foster.

The goal ended a 236-minute wait for a United home goal in the Premier League after they had failed to score against Burnley and Wolves.

Anthony Martial scored an excellent second on Sunday after Watford’s Troy Deeney had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball in the build-up. Mason Greenwood, 18, lashed home his 11th of the season 15 minutes from time to complete United’s scoring.

After beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, it was only the third time this season that United had won successive Premier League games.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have now moved into the top five, Watford remain second from bottom.

Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford has provided an injection of enthusiasm on and off the pitch.

The United fans sing “Bruno, Bruno” in the way they used to chant Wayne Rooney’s name. They certainly respond to his directness, and it was from one such burst that Foster brought him down.

Elsewhere Diogo Jota made it five goals in two games as Wolves reignited their chase for a Champions League spot with victory against basement side Norwich.

The Portuguese forward was at his lethal best in recording a hat-trick in the 4-0 Europa League on Thursday and he took just 19 minutes to add to his tally for the season.

Initially it seemed Matt Doherty’s assist would be ruled out for handball but replays showed that the ball bounced against his stomach. When the chance was presented to Jota he turned in one movement and struck a low shot through the legs of Tim Krul.

Jota’s second was also reviewed by VAR. The striker was offside when the ball was initially played into the area but drifted back onside to tap in Romain Saiss’ volleyed cross.

He came close to a second successive hat-trick as Wolves made it 3-0 soon after the break. His low strike thundered off the post but the loose ball was turned in by Raul Jimenez.

Norwich’s brightest spell came in the opening 10 minutes when Teemu Pukki managed a shot at the near post before Kenny McLean’s arrow of a strike from 20 yards was plucked out of the air by Rui Patricio.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke might be aggrieved that Wolves full-back Jonny was not punished for stepping on the leg of Max Aarons, who was on the ground following a challenge.