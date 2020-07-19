Man Utd without injured Shaw for FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will miss the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea after failing to recover from an ankle problem.
Shaw’s fellow defender Brandon Williams should be fit after a facial injury.
“Luke will be out. Brandon will try to join in training on Saturday with his eye. We’ll see if he can see the ball,” said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Midfielder N’Golo Kante will miss a fourth successive game for Chelsea because of a hamstring injury.
Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour, 19, is out for the remainder of the season following knee surgery.
Sergio Romero has been in goal for United’s cup games, but Solskjaer refused to confirm whether he, or striker Jesse Lingard, would be involved at Wembley.
“The team is not selected yet. Jesse and Sergio both have a good chance of being involved,” said Solskjaer.
“Jesse is a part of the club. He has worked really hard and he deserves his chance to come back in. We know his qualities. He has different qualities to other players and he knows we value him.”
LAWRO’S PREDICTION
I’m backing United and Chelsea to edge out Leicester and both finish in the top four in the league. But United have the edge when these two go head to head, and I think they will beat the Blues for the fourth time this season on Sunday.
United’s improvement is not just down to the fact their front three are playing well, but it definitely helps that they are finishing off so much of the good work done by the rest of their team.
Chelsea are dangerous when they come forward too, of course. I just think United carry more of a threat, and they are more solid at the other end too.
There have been a few all-London FA Cup finals before but if I am right with my predictions, and City and United both win and play each other on 1 August, then it would be a huge shame that their fans will not be able to come along for the first all-Manchester final.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester United have beaten Chelsea three times this season: twice in the league and once in the League Cup. The only side to win four games against the Blues in a season is United, in 2010-11.
- The teams are meeting for the fourth season in a row in the FA Cup. The Blues won a quarter-final in 2017 and the final in 2018, with United the victors in the fifth round last season.
- United are vying to go seven games unbeaten against Chelsea for the first time this century.
Manchester United
- United are playing in their 30th FA Cup semi-final – a joint record with Arsenal. They could become the first side to reach the final on 21 occasions.
- The Red Devils have progressed from 15 of their past 17 FA Cup semi-finals, losing on penalties against Everton in 2009 and 0-1 against Manchester City in 2011.
- They have won 21 and lost just three of their 26 FA Cup games over the past five seasons.
- United are unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions (W14, D5). It’s their best form since a 29-match streak without defeat between April and November 2010.
Chelsea
- Chelsea are the most successful side in the FA Cup this century, reaching eight finals and winning six titles. This is their third semi-final appearance in four seasons, and 11th this century.
- They have won 12 of their past 15 FA Cup semi-final matches.
- The Blues have lost only one of their past 14 FA Cup ties (W10, D3).
- Olivier Giroud has scored 15 FA Cup goals in 28 appearances and provided eight assists.