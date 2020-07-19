Man Utd without injured Shaw for FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will miss the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea after failing to recover from an ankle problem.

Shaw’s fellow defender Brandon Williams should be fit after a facial injury.

“Luke will be out. Brandon will try to join in training on Saturday with his eye. We’ll see if he can see the ball,” said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Midfielder N’Golo Kante will miss a fourth successive game for Chelsea because of a hamstring injury.

Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour, 19, is out for the remainder of the season following knee surgery.

Sergio Romero has been in goal for United’s cup games, but Solskjaer refused to confirm whether he, or striker Jesse Lingard, would be involved at Wembley.

“The team is not selected yet. Jesse and Sergio both have a good chance of being involved,” said Solskjaer.

“Jesse is a part of the club. He has worked really hard and he deserves his chance to come back in. We know his qualities. He has different qualities to other players and he knows we value him.”

LAWRO’S PREDICTION

I’m backing United and Chelsea to edge out Leicester and both finish in the top four in the league. But United have the edge when these two go head to head, and I think they will beat the Blues for the fourth time this season on Sunday.

United’s improvement is not just down to the fact their front three are playing well, but it definitely helps that they are finishing off so much of the good work done by the rest of their team.

Chelsea are dangerous when they come forward too, of course. I just think United carry more of a threat, and they are more solid at the other end too.

There have been a few all-London FA Cup finals before but if I am right with my predictions, and City and United both win and play each other on 1 August, then it would be a huge shame that their fans will not be able to come along for the first all-Manchester final.

Prediction: 2-0