Man Utd’s Mazraoui has minor procedure after palpitations

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has had a minor procedure after experiencing palpitations.

The 26-year-old Morocco international is expected to make a full recovery from the precautionary procedure and should be available for selection within the next few weeks.

United signed full-back Mazraoui from Bayern Munich in August for an initial fee of £12.8m.

Mazraoui had to take time away from football to deal with inflammation of heart tissue in January 2023 after suffering from Covid-19.

On that occasion, Mazraoui resumed ball work in training one month later but did not return to competitive action until March.

Mazraoui has started all seven of Manchester United’s Premier League games this season, making 10 appearances across all competitions.