Man who attempted to defile a minor faces justice

A man was arraigned at the Makindu Law courts Wednesday, after he attempted to defile a 13-year-old girl in Changinywa village of Kikumbulyo location, in Makueni County.

Peter Odongo, had waylaid the minor as she headed to school Tuesday morning on a bicycle, before he grabbed her by her neck and savagely dragged her to a nearby bush.

The suspect then attempted to defile the girl as she put up a spirited fight to keep him at bay.

Luckily, she managed to fight off the man who had already soiled her loins and escaped towards her home, where she reported the incident to her mother.

She was immediately rushed to Kibwezi Sub County Hospital by her distraught mother, where the necessary medical examinations were conducted to nail the suspect.

Meanwhile, police officers who got wind of the incident from concerned neighbours, immediately went into action and arrested the perpetrator at a nearby farm.

He was arraigned at the Makindu Law courts to answer to charges of attempted defilement, contrary to section 9 (1) and (2) of the Sexual Offences Act.