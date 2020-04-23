A man who escaped quarantine at KMTC Nairobi has been traced and arrested at his Cheplanget home in Kericho County.

Kericho County police commander Silas Gichunge has confirmed the arrest saying investigations are going on to identify those he came into contact with.

This brings to 3 the number of people arrested after escaping from Kenya Medical Training Institute.

Two others were arrested on Wednesday in a bar in Roysambu area and barely a day after they escaped alongside over 45 others.

The arrests are a welcome relief for the Government after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe urged Kenyans to notify the police of the whereabouts of the escapees saying they are a threat to those they interact with.

Acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth has warned those who escaped that the law will catch up with them terming the matter as unfortunate.

Amoth said the Government is trying to improve the situation in quarantine facilities amid following complains by some of those held in the facilities.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said, “Being quarantined is neither a detention, nor a punishment. Quarantine is meant to serve the greater public good, which is public health.”

She urged Kenyans to stop stigmatizing those sent to quarantine facilities as well as those who have recovered from the disease.

“The fact that we have several who have recovered from the disease, is an indication that we are capable of effectively managing and defeating this disease.” She said.