Man who killed friend after tiff over fare arrested

by Margaret Kalekye

Police have arrested a murder suspect who stabbed his friend on the neck killing him on the spot.

The suspect identified as Daniel Waithera, 25, killed his friend Michael Mukami, 21, after an argument over who was to pay for fare after a motorbike ride.

According to the motorbike rider Stephen Mwango, he had picked the two at Gikambura market in Kikuyu, Kiambu county, but upon arrival at their destination in Muthangari, the two argued over who was to pay for the ride.

It was then that the suspect dashed to his house, came back wielding a sharp knife, and stabbed the deceased.

Mwango notified police officers based at Kikuyu police station, who immediately launched a manhunt and arrested the suspect. The murder weapon was also recovered.

  

