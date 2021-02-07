Man who killed girlfriend and set her body ablaze in more trouble

Written By: Claire Wanja

Police said that it still remains unclear whether the suspect allegedly killed her over the debt or it was a case of love gone sour.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says detectives based in Kayole have made progress in consolidating evidence, in respect to the macabre killing of Margaret Muchemi, who was burnt inside her house by her estranged boyfriend.
This is after recovering the deceased’s phone hidden in a Wines and Spirits outlet in Umoja, owned by the main suspect Charles Oluenyi.
“The recovery made following intelligence leads further indicts the suspect and is envisaged to strengthen DCI’s case against him. Meanwhile, mention of the case is slated for February 17th, under Miscellaneous application No. 74/2020.” Said the DCI

Last month, the burnt body of 34-year-old Margaret Muchemi, a resident of Njiru in Kasarani Sub-County, was found tied to a bed by neighbours who were responding to a fire at her house.

Two domestic workers at the woman’s house told police that she asked them to give them time when the man (Charles Oluenyi) arrived because he wanted privacy.

“A report by the two househelps of the deceased narrated how their boss, upon receiving her visitor (the suspect) around 8am, had given them time off, saying that the ex-boyfriend wanted some privacy as they addressed their stalemate,” the DCI said in a statement.

The house was later seen going up in flames and nothing was salvaged by neighbours who discovered the woman’s badly burnt body when the fire was put out.

