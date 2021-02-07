Man who killed girlfriend and set her body ablaze in more trouble

Last month, the burnt body of 34-year-old Margaret Muchemi, a resident of Njiru in Kasarani Sub-County, was found tied to a bed by neighbours who were responding to a fire at her house.
Two domestic workers at the woman’s house told police that she asked them to give them time when the man (Charles Oluenyi) arrived because he wanted privacy.
“A report by the two househelps of the deceased narrated how their boss, upon receiving her visitor (the suspect) around 8am, had given them time off, saying that the ex-boyfriend wanted some privacy as they addressed their stalemate,” the DCI said in a statement.
The house was later seen going up in flames and nothing was salvaged by neighbours who discovered the woman’s badly burnt body when the fire was put out.