Man who murdered brother’s wife, kids in family feud arrested

A 27-year-old man who hacked to death his brother’s wife and two children at Mesaria village in Kisii County has been arrested.

Alex Ayata Migosi who went into hiding after the homicide was nabbed Tuesday night, hours after the Tuesday 14th incident within Kegogi location in Marani sub-county, Kisii.

Moments before the attack on the 27-year-old wife and her two children aged 4 and 3, neighbours were reported to have witnessed heated altercations between the murder suspect and his brother Patrick Omuga over an unestablished issue.

According to the DCI, Ayata sneaked into the brother’s house wielding a machete, cold-bloodedly slaying the helpless trio to the horror and condemnation of the neighbourhood.

“The area security forces were mobilized to have the malefactor cornered before he could leave the region, efforts that bore fruits last night,” DCI said on X.

He is currently being processed for arraignment.