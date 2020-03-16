Man who set his wife ablaze arrested

A man who set his wife ablaze on Thursday last week has been arrested by Police in Makueni Sub-County.

Solomon Muthaura Rukaria (42) was arrested on Sunday at Rapha Hospital as he went to visit his recovering wife. He is being held at Makueni Police Station.

Makueni County Deputy Police Commander Justus Kitetu confirmed the arrest saying Rukaria will be arraigned in court charged with assault after investigations are complete.

“The suspect was arrested on Sunday at 9.30pm at Rapha Hospital as he visited his wife who is recuperating due to the injuries she sustained from the burns,” Kitetu told KNA on phone Monday morning.

On Thursday night the suspect went home drunk and picked a quarrel with his wife. Consequently, he took thinner liquid and poured on his wife and then set her ablaze.

The woman sustained 14 per cent burns on her lower abdomen, left thigh, right hand and left finger.