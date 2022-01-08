Man who threatened to chop another into pieces in custody

A man who threatened to kill another and cut him into small pieces of flesh had been arrested by serious crimes detectives.

Amar Dilip Shah was arrested along General Mathenge street in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

According to the detectives, Shah during arrest also caused a scene after resisting arrest and attacking the arresting officer.

What followed was a scuffle as Shah attempted to throw kicks and punches at the detective Inspector of Police.

Shah is currently a guest of the state at a police station within the city, facing charges of threatening to kill contrary to section 223 (1) of the Penal Code.

Members of the public are advised to note that assaulting a police officer, resisting or wilfully obstructing a police officer in the due execution of his duties attracts a fine not exceeding Ksh 1 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years, or both.