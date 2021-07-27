Man, woman remanded over murder of Dutch businessman in Mombasa

Two suspects linked to the double murder of the Mombasa-based Dutch tycoon and his guard were arraigned before a Mombasa court before being placed on pre-trial detention.

Senior Principal Magistrate David Odhiambo directed that Timothy Omondi alias Mohammed Khalid, 22, and Mercy Masika, 33 be detained at the Bamburi and Nyali police stations to allow officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to conclude the probe into the murder of Herman Rouwenhourst (55), and Evan Bokoro (23).

The gruesome execution of the two is said to have been committed at the tycoon’s home in Shanzu on June 4, 2021.

According to investigation officer Reuben Mwaniki, the duo was smoked out from their hideout, a mansion that was built on a newly acquired piece of land.

The investigation officer told the court that the sleuths tasked with the case are also investigating whether the funds used to purchase the said land are the same monies that were stolen from the deceased house after the murder.

The homicide detective said an unknown amount of money in Kenyan and foreign currencies were stolen from a safe in the house.

The police sought more time so as to also track down the seller of the land, who is needed to record a statement with the police as well as produce the land transaction records.

The Investigation Officer (IO) also told the court they suspected the weapons used to commit the gruesome murder were carted away by the suspects from the scene of the crime.

During the arrest of the suspects in Kiembeni area, police recovered one live round of 9mm caliber, one bullet head of 9mm caliber, a pair of handcuffs, blood-stained shoes and clothes, several mobile phones, and SIM cards.

The recovered blood-stained items were also taken as evidence and forensics will be carried out to ascertain if the blood matches with that of the diseased.

Riziki Cherono, the deceased’s wife was arraigned in court last month over the murder. DCI requested more days to hold her but she is yet to take the plea.