Manangoi ready for Oregon showdown

Kenya’s 2017 world 1500 metres champion Elijah Manangoi has disclosed his plans to compete at the 18th edition of World Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

The 27-year-old who was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) last year after missing three out-of-competition drugs tests in 2019 between July and December missed out on representing Kenya at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

He won silver at the 2015 Beijing World Championships before taking gold in London two years later.

The Commonwealth and African champion over the same distance pulled out of the 2019 World Champioships in Doha a few days before it started.

Kenya is expected to be represented by a strong squad of athletes at the upcoming championship with the hope of recording impressive performance.

The 2019 edition in Doha,Qatar was a successful outing for the African continent, as athletes outshone the heat over 10 days.

A total of 1,972 athletes from 208 countries and territories competed in the championships, which were being staged in the Middle East for the first time.

9 African countries made it to the medals table, with Kenya’s 5 gold medals earning it second place in the world, just behind leaders the United States.

Next year’s competition was originally scheduled for August 6–15, 2021. However, the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics prompted the need for postponement into 2022 from July 15–24.