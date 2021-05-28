Manchester City winger buoyant a head weekend’s UCL Final

England International and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is optimistic of a positive result against Premier league compatriots Chelsea FC in Uefa Champions League final slated for Saturday 29 in Portugal.

The Premier League champions are bidding to cap a memorable season by beating Chelsea in Porto to secure Europe’s biggest prize on Saturday.

Chelsea have beaten City twice in the past six weeks but Sterling says those results count for nothing.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Friday, the City talisman said “The only things that can stop us are ourselves if I am honest. It is a game where I expect a difficult test but at the same time I expect us to pull through”

Sterling may not be a certain starter at the Estadio do Dragao as the form of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez has earned them the nod in recent European fixtures.

But with five substitutes permitted, there is a strong chance the 26 year old former Liverpool player will have some role to play.

