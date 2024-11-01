Manchester Salver Tourney tees off at Eldoret Club

The Manchester Salver golf tournament teed off today as 78 elite golfers battle for the top prize at par 72 Eldoret Sports Club.

Defending champion Michael Karanga will be making a return after missing out on the Kericho edition last weekend.

He is not only aiming to secure his title but also to maintain his position as the top-ranked amateur golfer in the country.

Other players who will be in the run for the ultimate title include home player Ken Serem, Muthaiga’s Daniel Kiragu and Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama who has been camping in Eldoret having finished 3rd in Kericho.

Three ladies are also taking part and they consist of Eldoret club Chairman Esther Chumo, Faith Chemutai of Nandi Bears and Sarah Nyareru of Karen Country Club.

The event backed by NCBA will see the winner walk away with Ksh 92,000.

“We are excited to be part the 2024 NCBA Manchester Salver at Eldoret Club and are grateful for the overwhelming interest from golfers. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the players for their participation and to our sponsors, led by NCBA, for their unwavering support. This sponsorship has significantly enhanced the growth of golf in Kenya over the last 2 years, we are seeing a regional outlook to the KAGC tournaments now attracting players from Uganda and Rwanda. Like Kericho was won by a Ugandan, We now have more Kenyans in WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking), the organization for the events are better and most importantly, we now have players earning a living from playing golf. ” said Chris Kinuthia, Vice Chairman of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU).”