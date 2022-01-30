United ban Greenwood indefinitely amid allegation he assaulted woman

Manchester United announced forward Mason Greenwood will not play in matches or take part in training until further notice amid assault allegations

A woman said Sunday morning that Greenwood assaulted her, accompanied by photographs on Instagram showing bruises and blood.

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media,” the club said in a statement. “We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Greenwood, 20, has appeared in 18 Premier League matches this season and ranks third on the team with five goals.

More to follow

  

