Manchester United bundled out of UEFA Champions League

Manchester United were bundled out of the UEFA Champions League by RB Leipzig who thrashed them 3-2, at the Red Bull Arena.

Both sides needed a win to guarantee them safe passage to the next stage and, Leipzig got two quick fire goals from Angelino and Haidara, in the opening twelve minutes to set the tempo.

Skipper Sabitzer almost made it 3 in the 17th minute but fluffed his lines with David De Gea well beaten and firmly rooted to the ground.

In the 20th minute Leipzig had the ball at the back of the net but it was chalked off for an offside as the referee consulted the VAR.

Leipzig picked up from where they left in the second half, pressing united high up and playing intensively.

They were the first to make a double substitution once the levels dropped a bit.

Substitute Justin Kluivert took advantage of a defensive error between captain Harry Maguire and goalkeeper David De Gea to plant the ball home.

That surely killed the game as a contest. Manchester United had been completely outplayed and outmaneuvered or so it seemed.

One thing that we have learned over the years is that never rule out Manchester United and, so it came to pass as Bruno Fernandes scored a late penalty, that might have been taken as a consolation goal.

Paul Pogba scored a quick second to spark embers of what would probably lead to a great comeback only for Leipzig to hold for a memorable victory.

Speaking after the game a dejected captain Harry Maguire wasn’t happy and said that the performance wasn’t good enough to warranty United’s qualification: “The first 20 minutes we weren’t good enough. we couldn’t deal with the problems that they posed, they put in two crosses and got 2 goals. It’s not an excuse, we should have done better.”

