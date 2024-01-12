Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho rejoins former club on loan

Jadon Sancho has rejoined his former club; Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season in a move that was completed on Thursday.

German media reports the deal will cost Dortmund roughly 4 million euros, with Sancho agreeing to take a significant pay cut, from the 300,000 pounds he received at United.

His public spat with Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag has proven costly as his return marks three years since the Red Devils payed 85 million Euros for the English International.

It all started when the 23 year old took to twitter and claimed the manager deemed him a ‘scapegoat’ after United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. He was since forced to train away from the first team and never played a minute for the Red Devils.

Exile came at the worst possible time for the winger, as he never got to replicate the performances that lured him away from Germany with United, scoring 12 goals in 82 appearances, struggling for game-time during Ten Hag and his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure.

Sancho scored an impressive 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 appearances for Borussia, having arrived as a 17 year old, released by Manchester City.