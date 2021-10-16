Mancity beat stubborn Burnley as Sterling makes rare start

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City 2-0 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Cityzens were superior throughout the game and opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Nick Pope pushed Phil Foden’s drive from the edge of the area into the path of Bernardo Silva, who smashed home the rebound.

The Portuguese was a fantastic bundle of energy from first until last and was his side’s standout performer.

City dominated possession and Burnley had two great first half chances with Maxwell Cornet denied by Zac Steffen and Josh Brownhill shooting wide when he should have scored.

Clarets remained firm in the game but City secured the points when Kevin De Bruyne netted home midway through the second half.

The visitors were also unfortunate when Aymeric Laporte was shown just a yellow card for a dangerous sliding challenge on Dwight McNeil.

Despite producing a spirited performance and creating a number of decent opportunities, they were made to pay by the clinical finishing of their opponents.

Burnley remain without a Premier League victory and have lost 5-0 on each of their last four visits to the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s men are now third in the table a point behind second placed Liverpool and two points behind leaders Chelsea, while Burnley drop to the second bottom.